Flooding cuts off parts of north Chennai

CHENNAI: North Chennai neighbourhoods of Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, parts of Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram were left gasping after the heavy rains of the last three days.

Waterlogging disrupted daily life, and traffic was suspended on Kathivakkam High Road and the Madhavaram-Redhills Road after severe flooding made both stretches unsafe for movement. Residents blamed incomplete stormwater drain work for the situation.

Ennore and its surrounding areas recorded more than 60 cm of rainfall over the past three days due to the deep depression caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Venkataiah, an Ernavoor resident, said the unfinished drain project between Ernavoor Masjid and the Kathivakkam flyover had led to flooding on the road. Residents also accused the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited of not erecting a compound wall around the Ennore Thermal Power Plant. "We have repeatedly petitioned TNPGCL to build a wall, as runoff water floods Mettu Theru and Thiruvidhi Amman Koil Street, affecting more than 200 houses," residents said.

In Tiruvottiyur, western localities such as Jothi Nagar and Kargil Nagar were inundated after heavy spells of rain. Due to rising water levels, the Metro Rail appealed to users to move their vehicles off the Wimco Nagar station's parking lot. The parking area will reopen after the inundation recedes.

In Madhavaram's Vadaperumbakkam, the Madhavaram-Redhills Road was flooded again, forcing police to block traffic. Heavy vehicles were unable to use the stretch.

"For the last three days, the road has remained waterlogged. Police have barricaded it to stop vehicle movement," said MC Durairaj, a resident of Vegetarian Village in Madhavaram.