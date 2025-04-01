Flights to London and Thoothukudi cancelled at Chennai Airport, leaving passengers stranded

CHENNAI: Four flights to London and Thoothukudi were suddenly cancelled at Chennai Airport on Tuesday, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

The airlines announced administrative reasons for the cancellations.

A British Airways flight from London, scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 3:30 am today, and a return flight from Chennai to London at 5:30 am, were both cancelled at the last minute.

These flights carry passengers bound for London and other European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Switzerland.

Over 300 passengers were scheduled to travel on the outbound flight.

Similarly, two SpiceJet flights operating between Chennai and Thoothukudi were also cancelled.

The first, scheduled to depart from Chennai at 6:00 am, and the return flight from Thoothukudi to Chennai at 1:45 PM, are called off.

According to Chennai airport officials, British Airways had informed passengers about the cancellation in advance.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet announced that passengers affected by the flight cancellation would be accommodated on an alternative flight later in the day.