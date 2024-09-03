Flights scheduled to arrive at Chennai Airport on 03.09.2024 cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: The flights which were supposed to arrive from London, Port Blair and Bangalore were cancelled on Tuesday.

The British Airways flight from London would usually arrive at 3.30 am and depart to London at 5.35 am every day.

On Tuesday due to a technical sang the flight did not arrive from London. However, the 284 passengers who were about to travel on the London flight reached the airport and were waiting for boarding.

Later the airline announced that the flight was cancelled and all the passengers were made to stay in the hotels in Chennai.

The flight is expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, Akasa Air flights which were scheduled to Port Blair at 7.45 am and Bangalore at 1.30 am were cancelled.

The flights which supposed to arrive from Port Bliar and Bangalore were also cancelled on Tuesday morning and the airlines said that the flights were cancelled due to administrative reasons and they would operate on Wednesday.