Flights from Muscat, Kuala Lumpur rescheduled amid persistent Chennai fog
The fog on February 10 was lighter compared to previous days, leading to fewer disruptions
CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai International Airport continued to be affected due to early morning fog.
However, the fog on February 10 was lighter compared to previous days, leading to fewer disruptions.
Some flights, including those departing for Vijayawada, Delhi, Dubai, and London, were delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.
Due to frequent early morning disruptions, some international airlines have decided to adjust their schedules so that flights arrive in Chennai a little later than usual.
Passengers have been informed in advance about the rescheduling, according to reports.
Oman Air’s Muscat-Chennai-Muscat flight, which normally lands at 6.30 am and departs at 7.20 am, has been temporarily rescheduled to arrive at 9 am and depart at 10.20 am.
Similarly, AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur-Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight, which typically arrives at 7.25 am and departs at 8.05 am, will now arrive at 8.30 am and depart at 9.10 am.
A Qatar Airways cargo flight from Doha has also been delayed.
These schedule changes aim to prevent diversions and disruptions while minimizing inconvenience for passengers.