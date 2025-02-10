Flights from Muscat, Kuala Lumpur rescheduled amid persistent Chennai fog

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai International Airport continued to be affected due to early morning fog.

However, the fog on February 10 was lighter compared to previous days, leading to fewer disruptions.

Some flights, including those departing for Vijayawada, Delhi, Dubai, and London, were delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

Due to frequent early morning disruptions, some international airlines have decided to adjust their schedules so that flights arrive in Chennai a little later than usual.

Passengers have been informed in advance about the rescheduling, according to reports.