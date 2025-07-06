Begin typing your search...
Flight to Thoothukudi halts on Chennai runway due to technical snag
According to a report from Thanthi TV, following the technical snag, the aircraft was stopped on the runway for inspection.
CHENNAI: A flight from Chennai to Thoothukudi with over 70 passengers experienced technical snag on Sunday, forcing the aircraft to halt on the runway before takeoff.
Further details awaited.
