    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 July 2025 12:52 PM IST
    Flight to Thoothukudi halts on Chennai runway due to technical snag
    File photo of Chennai Airport

    CHENNAI: A flight from Chennai to Thoothukudi with over 70 passengers experienced technical snag on Sunday, forcing the aircraft to halt on the runway before takeoff.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, following the technical snag, the aircraft was stopped on the runway for inspection.

    Further details awaited.

