Flight to Mumbai, Kochi returns back to Chennai Airport after mid-air snag

CHENNAI: Two flights, one bound for Mumbai and the other for Kochi, returned to Chennai Airport after facing technical snags mid-air.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Indigo Airlines flight from Chennai to Mumbai had 160 passengers and eight crew members, while the Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight carried 84 passengers and six crew members.

The pilot of the Mumbai-bound flight, which departed at 4.40 am, identified a technical snag while the plane was taxiing on the runway.

He immediately informed Chennai Airport's control tower, and the aircraft's doors were opened.

Passengers remained seated on the plane as the engineering team attempted to resolve the issue.

Two hours later, the problem was fixed, and the flight departed for Mumbai at 7.45 am.

Meanwhile, the Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight encountered a similar issue.

While mid-air, the pilot detected a mechanical malfunction and immediately informed the control tower.

Emergency arrangements were made for the plane to land back at Chennai Airport.

The passengers were safely disembarked and are currently being accommodated in airport lounges.

Arrangements are underway to send the passengers to Kochi on another flight.