    Flight to Kochi returns back to Chennai Airport due to technical snag mid-air

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2024 8:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A passenger flight from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai airport due to a sudden technical glitch while flying mid-air.

    The domestic flight, which departed from Chennai airport with 90 people at 6.30 am on Monday encountered a sudden technical glitch.

    The pilot immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Control room where they instructed to turn the flight back to Chennai for an emergency landing.

    The flight returned to Chennai at 7.15 am and all passengers in the flight were accommodated in airport lounges.

    A team of flight engineers are involved in repairing the issue.

    Officials have informed that the flight operation will resume after the glitch is resolved.

