Flight to Chennai returns to London due to technical glitch, causes 8 hrs delay

CHENNAI: A British Airways flight from London to Chennai returned to London due to a sudden technical glitch while flying mid-air.

A flight departed with 328 passengers from london on Tuesday afternoon encountered a sudden technical glitch.

The pilot decided it would be too risky to continue and opted to return to the nearest airport, which was London.

The flight crew immediately contacted the London airport control room and the British Airways flight returned to the London Airport.

The glitch caused a delay of around 8 hrs for the flight's arrival in Chennai, affecting 328 arriving passengers and 320 departing passengers.

A team of Aviation engineers boarded the plane to inspect and repair the issue.

All passengers were accommodated in airport lounges.

After 8 hrs, the technical issue was resolved and the British Airways flight departed London for Chennai late on Tuesday night.

The flight, which usually arrives in Chennai at 5.35 am, is now expected to arrive around 1.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the flight from Chennai to London, which usually departs at 7.35 am was also delayed due to the late arrival of the flight from London.

The new departure time from Chennai is now scheduled for 3.10 pm on Wednesday.

The delay of departure has been notified to 320 passengers via SMS, reports added.