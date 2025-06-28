Flight to Chennai makes emergency landing in Mumbai after mid-air technical snag

CHENNAI: An Air India passenger flight from Mumbai to Chennai made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport shortly after take-off following a technical snag mid-air.

The incident occurred around midnight and involved 154 people on board, including 148 passengers and 6 crew members.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 11.00 pm, took off from Mumbai at around midnight.

While en route to Chennai, the pilot detected an engine issue and promptly contacted Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Acting swiftly, the pilot turned the aircraft around and carried out an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, averting what could have been a major disaster.

Following the landing, a team of engineers inspected the aircraft but were unable to resolve the issue immediately.

The stranded passengers were moved to airport lounges while arrangements were made for a replacement aircraft.

Air India arranged an alternative flight, which departed from Mumbai at 4.35 am and landed at Chennai Airport at 6.05 am, nearly five hours behind schedule.