Flight to Andaman delayed by 4 hours, 158 passengers stranded at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight from Chennai to Andaman, scheduled to depart at 7.20 am on Friday, was delayed by over four hours due to bad weather in the Andaman region.

Around 158 passengers who had arrived at the airport by 6 am were left stranded after airline officials announced the delay. The flight is now expected to depart only after 11 am.

Frustrated passengers questioned authorities about why other flights were able to operate while theirs was grounded. “Other flights to Andaman are landing. Why is this one delayed?” a passenger asked.

Airline officials clarified that the aircraft was a larger model and needs better weather conditions to land safely.

Airport authorities are monitoring the situation.