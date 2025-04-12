Flight operations disrupted at Chennai airport; 21 flights delayed, 2 cancelled due to bad weather

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai Airport were disrupted on Saturday as two flights were cancelled and 21 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions.

An Air India flight from Delhi, scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 12 am and another flight scheduled to depart for Delhi at 6 am were cancelled due to bad weather conditions in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 12 departure flights, including Andaman, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Patna, as well as international flights like Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Mauritius and Bangkok were delayed.

Similarly, 9 arrival flights, including Singapore, Delhi, Coimbatore and Mauritius, were also delayed, bringing a total of 21 delayed flights at Chennai Airport on Saturday.

Officials at Chennai Airport stated that disruptions occurred because of bad weather conditions at Delhi on Friday night.

They also mentioned that the respective airlines had informed passengers about these changes to passengers.