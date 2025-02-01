Flight operations affected at Chennai Airport due to dense fog, poor visibility

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai Airport were disrupted earlier on Saturday due to foggy weather, causing delays between 1 am and 8 am.

A total of 15 flights were delayed, including 11 departures and 4 arrivals.

Incoming flights from Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Mauritius, Sharjah, Dubai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and Andaman were affected.

Departure flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Pune, and Kolkata were also delayed, added reports.

Several passengers missed their connecting flights, and some engaged in arguments with airport officials.

The longest delay was for an Air India Express flight from Pune to Chennai, which was delayed by six hours.