Flight heading towards Thailand from Republic of Burundi makes emergency landing in Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The Kenya Airlines flight which was heading towards Thailand from the Republic of Burundi made an emergency landing in the Chennai airport following a medical emergency on Friday.

Around 3 pm when the flight was crossing Chennai ATC, Jeremine (38) of Burundi suffered from illness and became unconscious in the seat.

Soon the pilot was informed and since Chennai was the nearest International airport the Chennai ATC was contacted and sought permission for a medical emergency.

The officers after getting permission from Civil Aviation in Delhi granted permission for landing in Chennai and then the flight made landing in the Chennai airport at 3.30 pm.

Soon the medical team who rushed inside the flight checked the passenger and found he was suffering from low sugar.

Then they advised that Jeremine needed to be admitted to the hospital and the immigration officials granted an emergency visa for him and he was admitted to the private hospital in Chennai.

Later with 278 passengers, the flight departed to Thailand at around 5.30 pm.