Flight from Mumbai to Chennai makes emergency landing in Hyderabad after passenger falls ill

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chennai made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Thursday morning after a passenger on board fell seriously ill mid-air.

The flight, which took off from Mumbai at 3.15 am with 162 passengers, was flying over Goa when the passenger reportedly developed health complications. Alerted by the cabin crew, the pilot immediately diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad, where it landed at around 4.45 am.

Airport medical personnel swiftly boarded the plane to attend to the ailing passenger.

After initial examination, the individual was deemed unfit to continue the journey and was rushed to a nearby hospital along with a companion in an ambulance.

Following the medical evacuation, the flight resumed its journey at 5.30 am with the remaining 160 passengers and landed in Chennai at 6.40 am, approximately one and a half hours behind schedule.

The unscheduled stop resulted in a delay and caused inconvenience to passengers.