Flight delays and cancellations cause chaos at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Passengers at Chennai Airport faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as five flights were delayed for several hours and two flights were cancelled without prior information.

An Air Mauritius flight from Mauritius, scheduled to arrive at 1.50 am, landed at 7.50 am — six hours late.

Its return flight to Mauritius, scheduled for 3.35 am, was also delayed.

Similarly, an Air India flight to Delhi, scheduled for 3 am, departed only at 6.20 am, over three hours behind schedule.

A SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Thoothukudi, scheduled for 10 am, is re-scheduled to depart at 1.35 pm, while the return flight from Thoothukudi to Chennai, originally scheduled for 1.45 pm also will be delayed for more than three and half hours.

In addition, a SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Hyderabad at 6 am and another from Hyderabad to Chennai at 9.40 am were cancelled.

Passengers complained that airlines failed to provide timely announcements or reasons for the delays and cancellations, leaving many stranded and frustrated.