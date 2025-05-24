Flight cancellations cause disruption for passengers at Chennai Airport; check details

CHENNAI: Chaos unfolded at Chennai Airport on Friday as five flights operated by SpiceJet were cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and confused.

The affected flights included two scheduled departures from Chennai to Thoothukudi at 6.00 am and 2.30 pm, and three arrivals — one from Pune at 4.25 am and two from Thoothukudi at 1.45 pm and 6.30 pm.

Passengers, many of whom had planned business and personal trips, expressed frustration over the lack of prior notice and alternative arrangements.

Long queues formed at airline counters as affected travellers sought refunds, re-bookings, and explanations.

Airport authorities have urged passengers to check with airlines before arriving at the terminal to avoid further inconvenience.