Flight bound for Jaffna diverted to Tiruchy due to bad weather

CHENNAI: An aircraft carrying 44 passengers bound for Jaffna on Saturday was diverted to Tiruchy due to bad weather in the northern city of the island nation, airport authorities said.



The flight, operated by a private airline, departed at 10.20 am, and shortly after takeoff, the pilot was informed about the adverse weather conditions in Jaffna, they said.



Later, the plane was diverted to Tiruchy. "Right now, the plane has landed safely in Tiruchy with all the passengers. The flight will resume its journey once the weather is clear in Jaffna," the airport authorities added.