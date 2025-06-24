Chennai: Fixed to offer shade, nets at junctions pose threat to motorists

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has installed shade nets at several major traffic signals in the city to provide green cover to the motorists and commuters who wait at the traffic signals.

However, over time, the poles and shade nets at several junctions are rendered unusable due to summer rain, erratic climate patterns, and heavy winds.

With shade nets getting damaged even in moderate rain, torn nets were witnessed at the 100 feet road -Velachery junction, Beach road, and Jafar Sarang Street. In addition, the poles at EVK Sampath Road opposite to Egmore railway station, and the EVR Periyar Salai-Raja Muthiah Road junction near Ripon Building were removed.

“The nets are not able to withstand even light to moderate rain. They are completely torn during heavy rain. Due to heavy winds, the iron pole broke at the Third Avenue junction two weeks ago. At a few traffic signals, there are iron poles but without nets, and officials have failed to take steps to remove the bars.”

An official in the Chennai corporation explained, “There is no precise length and width for shade nets. The nets are installed based on the width of the road and the traffic congestion permits in the area. Information has been passed to the engineers to fix the damaged shade nets at the signals in their respective areas.”

Chennai corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “Yes, it's true, shade nets at signals across the city are torn and damaged. We are responding to every complaint and replacing the damaged nets and iron bars. Also, the weather is unpredictable. It’s scorching heat one day, and sudden rains lash one day. The nets will not be removed until this month's end.”