Fix sewage overflow on Kabilar St in Perambur, Residents urge CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The stench is unbearable as sewage perennially overflows onto the road adjacent to the Chennai Middle School on Kabilar Street in Maduma Nagar, Perambur.

Public urination at the entrance of Kabilar Street compounds the problem. There’s an urban health and wellness centre, a fair price shop, and a library located on the same street.

Residents of Kabilar Street demand the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to find a permanent solution. Hundreds of residents from the 6 streets surrounding Kabilar Street use the road to access Madhavaram High Road in Moolakadai and other nearby areas.

K Jayasurya, a resident of Kabilar Street, said, “The street often gets clogged with sewage, which overflows and stagnates at our doorsteps. It makes it very difficult to leave or enter our homes. Additionally, many pedestrians and motorists slip on the road and get injured. Sewage stagnates whenever there’s a function in the nearby mahal.”

A middle school teacher has also called on the Metro Water officials to address the stagnation at the entrance of the main gate. While students walk along the street, fast-moving bikes often splash sewage onto them.

Councillor C Shreedhani, Ward 70, admitted to the problem and added: “We’re clearing the blockages immediately. People are flushing inappropriate items down toilets. Just last week, we removed gunny bags from the sewage system.”

But she also assured that significant measures would be taken to address this issue. “We’ve instructed the public not to urinate in public areas. Workers are deployed daily to clear the garbage,” added the councillor.