    Five years in prison for ex Chennai license inspector in bribery case

    The Special Court for Corruption Cases sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2025 7:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: S Gajendran, a former license inspector with the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Zone-IV office, was convicted on Tuesday in a 2016-bribery case.

    The case stems from a complaint filed by tiles and granite dealer Ankit Kumar Jain, owner of JJ Tiles in Tondiarpet. In March 2016, Jain sought to renew his shop license and submitted a demand draft of Rs 6,250 to the Corporation’s Revenue Officer. Gajendran, then a license inspector in Zone-IV, allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1,000 as a bribe to process the application. Unwilling to comply, Jain reported the matter to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing (DVAC).

    On March 30, 2016, the DVAC orchestrated a trap, in which Gajendran was caught red-handed accepting the bribe money from Jain. He was charged under Sections 7 (public servant taking illegal gratification) and 13 (1) (d) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    After a nine-year legal battle, Special Judge T Sivakumar delivered the verdict convicting Gajendran on both charges. The court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a Rs 50,000 fine under Section 7, and five years RI with an additional Rs 50,000 fine under Section 13 (1) (d). The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Gajendran will serve a maximum of five years in prison.

    DTNEXT Bureau

