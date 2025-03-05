Five of family injured in gas cylinder leak accident at Kovilambakkam

CHENNAI: Five people of a family were injured in a gas cylinder leak accident at their residence in Kovilambakkam on Wednesday morning.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the injured individuals were identified as Munusamy, his wife Rani, their daughter Shanthi, son-in-law Raghu and grandson Ajith.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when they forgot to turn off the gas cylinder. On Wednesday morning, when Rani switched on a switch, fire engulfed, causing people inside the house to face severe breathing difficulties.

Nearby residents rescued the family and rushed them to Chromepet Government Hospital where they received first aid, and are now undergoing treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Medavakkam police are currently investigating the incident.