CHENNAI: The city police arrested a five-member gang including a software engineer over the course of two days for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Based on a tip-off that meth was being peddled on Fourth Avenue in Ashok Nagar, the city police conducted surprise checks in the area on Sunday and arrested a few individuals who possessed meth.

The police identified the accused as Sunil, a private company employee from Bengaluru, Victor Vade, a resident of Senegal, and Pushpendra Singh, a car driver from Rajasthan. The police seized 59 grams of meth and cash of Rs 30,000 from them.

Later, it came to light that the police had picked up Naibul, a software engineer, and Nirmal, a private company employee who had come near the West Mambalam station to peddle meth, on Saturday.

Interrogation revealed that they sourced the drug from Bengaluru and sold it in Chennai at a significant profit, with 1 gram being bought for Rs 2,000 and being resold for up to Rs 15,000. Based on a tip-off given by Naibul and Nirmal, the cops arrested the three accused on Sunday.