Five including software engineer arrested over two days for peddling meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a five-member gang including a software engineer over the course of two days for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Following a tip-off that meth was being peddled on Fourth Avenue in Ashok Nagar, the city police conducted surprise checks in the area on Sunday and arrested a few individuals who possessed meth.

The accused were identified as Sunil, a private company employee from Bengaluru, Victor Vade, a resident of Senegal and Pushpendra Singh, a car driver from Rajasthan.

The police seized 59 grams of meth and cash Rs 30,000 from them, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

It later came to light that the cops has picked up Naibul, a software engineer and Nirmal, a private company employee, who had come to peddle meth near the West Mambalam station on Saturday.

Interrogation revealed that they sourced the drug from Bengaluru and sold it in Chennai at a significant profit, with 1 gram being bought for Rs 2,000 and being resold for up to Rs 15,000.

Based on a tip-off by the duo, the cops arrested the three accused on Sunday.