Five held for Rs 4.5 crore highway robbery near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Police have arrested five members of a gang involved in a Rs 4.5 crore armed robbery that took place two months ago on the Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a 17-member gang intercepted a car on the highway and robbed its occupants at knifepoint, making away with cash amounting to Rs 4.5 crore.

Following investigations, the Kancheepuram police traced five of the suspects hiding in Kerala and arrested them.

Further investigations are underway.