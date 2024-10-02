Five arrested in Koyambedu drug case, narcotic pills and cash seized

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police on Wednesday arrested five individuals involved in the sale of narcotic pills following an information regarding illegal drug activities in the Nerkundram area.

The operation, led by sub-inspector Yuvraj, rushed and arrested Mohanraj (20), a salon worker, who was involved in the sale of narcotic pills.

According to the information given by him, police subsequently arrested Vijay and college students Santhosh, Lokesh, and Ganapathi.

Authorities seized a total of 49 narcotic pills, Rs 17,400 in cash, an expensive motorcycle, a machete, a button knife, five cell phones, and a weighing machine.

Investigations revealed that Ganapathi and Vijay frequently traveled to Mumbai to buy drugs in bulk and distributed them to college students across Chennai.

They were also engaged in the purchase and sale of ganja in Andhra Pradesh based on customer demand.

The police is continuing investigation into the network of drug distribution in the area.