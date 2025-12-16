Fishers released by Sri Lanka return to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 13 fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and released later, returned to Chennai on Tuesday.

The fishermen had gone out to sea for fishing on November 9 in two mechanised boats from the Mayiladuthurai coast.

While they were fishing mid-sea, the Sri Lankan coast guards arrested them for crossing the international maritime border and seized their boats. They were lodged in a Sri Lankan prison. Following their arrest, the families of the fishers appealed to both the State and Central governments, seeking urgent intervention for their release.

Acting on the request, Chief Minister Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging efforts to secure the fishermen's release.

Later, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, all 13 fishermen were released. On Tuesday morning, the fishermen arrived at Chennai airport from Colombo on an Indigo flight.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them at the airport and arranged transport for their native villages.