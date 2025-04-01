Fishermen to protest against Blue Flag Beach on April 3

CHENNAI: Fishermen community of 10 villages – from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram in the city – are planning to stage a protest on Thursday (April 3) demanding that the State government drop the Blue Flag Beach certification programme.

The fisherfolk community and other residents of the areas have been against the ongoing development plans which they fear would affect their livelihoods. So, they planned to convene near the D5 police station at Marina Beach.

“Projects like Blue Flag Beach certification, sea bridge between Lighthouse and Neelankarai, Smart Parking facility at fish market, cable car and hanging bridge will certainly affect our livelihoods,” said K Bharathi, president, South Indian fishermen Welfare Association. “The two-way vehicular traffic should be allowed again on the Pattinpakkam-Santhome highway. Coastal areas from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram should be declared as a special protection zone for fishermen. The notification limiting Marina Loop Road to vehicular traffic should be cancelled.”

Fishermen from 10 villages will stop fishing and trading for one day on April 3. Residents and the village sabhas who will participate in the protest are from Nochikuppam, Dummingkuppam, Anthonyyarpuram, Kariyapuram, Selvarajapuram, Bhavani Kuppam, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Hope Fishermen Panchayat Mullimaka, Mullikuppam and Sinivasapuram. They have requested other fisherfolk settled in and around these areas to join the protest.