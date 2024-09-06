Fisherman pushed to ground during Chennai temple festival dies; 1 held

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Foreshore Estate police on murder charges after the man he pushed down following an argument succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the arrested as C Bharath of Srinivasapuram. An argument had ensued between Bharath and the deceased, R Desappan (51), of the same neighbourhood, during a temple festival on September 2.

Desappan, a fisherman, had allegedly questioned a group of youths who were creating a ruckus during the festival when Bharath assaulted Desappan by pushing him to the ground after which the latter suffered grievous injuries.

Desappan was moved to a hospital where he died without responding to treatment on Thursday night.

Foreshore Estate police, who had already booked Bharath on attempted murder charges, altered the section to murder and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.