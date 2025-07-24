Fisherfolk protest over water contamination in Ennore

CHENNAI: The fisherfolk living along the Buckingham Canal in Tiruvottiyur–Ennore region staged a protest in Ernavoor on Thursday against oil companies operating in their localities, accusing them of illegally discharging effluents into the canal and contaminating groundwater.

The protesters led by CPM submitted a memorandum to the TNPCB, demanding immediate action against the companies.

“During the Michaung cyclone in 2023, oil leaked from nearby industries, including CPCL and Coromandel Fertilizers, affecting our health and water sources,” alleged Parthasarathi, a fisherman from Thalankuppam, who said such discharges that have been happening for over 15 years have affected Ennore creek and Kosasthalaiyar.

A senior TNPCB official said pollution in the area could not be attributed to industries alone and added that untreated sewage and thermal power station waste may have contributed to it.

“We inspected the area last week and collected water samples for testing. If any violations are found, strict action will follow,” the official said.