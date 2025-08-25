Fish prices plummet in Kasimedu, fisherfolk demand govt support

CHENNAI: The price of fish in the Kasimedu market nose-dives due to high supply, prompting fishermen to seek State support for their livelihood.

Fishermen and traders at Kasimedu said that the price has dipped by 30% than the usual rate on account of high supply from other States like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

This influx has adversely impacted the demand of the local fish varieties, which are only available only at the Kasimedu market, thereby affecting businesses as well, claim traders. “Two weeks back, seer fish was sold for Rs 1,300/kg here, but now it has dropped to Rs 800/kg. A kg of red snapper that was sold for Rs 400 last week now costs Rs 200,” said MK Vijesh, member of Kasimedu Visaipadagu Urimaiyalargal Sangam (Boat Owners’ Association). “.”

The situation has badly affected small fishermen, who spend Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 for a trip, and are now facing a huge financial crisis. “When they don’t get returns on their investments, they take loans and get trapped in debt to meet family needs,” he added.

“The situation of labourers is similar as a price dip affects their wages too, increasing their financial burden,” said D Vannan, another member of the union. “Nearly 1 lakh people depend on the fish trade, directly and indirectly. So, the State should increase the cash aid of Rs 8,000/month during the ban period and also increase the subsidy for diesel. This can be a boost to businesses here.”

A regular fish consumer from the Kasimedu market said that the price of most seafood varieties has come down compared to previous weeks. “We’re able to buy more,” he smiled, and added, “Here, the catch is fresher than other markets in Chennai.”