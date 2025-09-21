Fish prices fall in Kasimedu as Purattasi month begins

CHENNAI: Fish sales at the Kasimedu market here have dipped sharply with the onset of the Tamil month of Purattasi, as many non-vegetarians abstain from meat and seafood during this period.

Traders said prices of Vanjiram (seer fish), which sold for Rs 1,200 per kg last week, have now dropped to around Rs 800 due to the drop in demand, Thanthi TV reported.

With Purattasi ending only in mid-October, further price drops and losses to vendors are likely.