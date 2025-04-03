CHENNAI: Season’s first pre-summer showers on Thursday brought Chennai the much-needed relief from the scorching April heat. As several parts of the city received the rain, there was a marked drop in the temperature.

Several areas, including Purasawalkam, Egmore, Vepery, Periamet, and Chetpet, received rainfall early in the morning. Light to moderate intermittent showers were reported in other parts of the city, such as Chromepet, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Alandur, Guindy, Ekkattuthangal and Meenambakkam.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, no large change in weather was reported in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperatures were below normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius in the plains of TN, a weather bulletin read.

Light to moderate rain at a few places over TN and Puducherry, with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over the next couple of days, the weather office said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts on Friday.

Also, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from March 6 to 9, the weather office said.