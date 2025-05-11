Fire scare halts Chennai suburban train; passengers evacuate in chaos

CHENNAI: A Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach suburban electric train service was thrown into chaos on Sunday evening after sparks from faulty cables triggered smoke and a fire scare, prompting panic among passengers and an emergency evacuation near Chromepet station.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the train, en route from Tambaram to Pallavaram, halted briefly at Chromepet station. As it resumed its journey, sparks erupted from cables connecting the fourth and fifth coaches, leading to dense smoke. Passengers on the platform immediately raised alarms, shouting "Fire in the moving train!" and triggering the emergency warning siren.

Responding swiftly, the loco pilot halted the train approximately 300 meters from Chromepet station. Panicked travelers, particularly those in the affected coaches, scrambled to exit, with many jumping onto the tracks in fear. The chaos spread as passengers in other coaches, witnessing the commotion, also began evacuating hastily.

Railway electrical engineers from Tambaram rushed to the site, disconnecting power and isolating the damaged cables. Preliminary investigations revealed a minor electrical fault in the coupling system as the cause. Officials confirmed the flames were quickly contained, with no injuries reported. “It was a minor technical issue. There was no major threat,,” a railway official said

Following repairs, the train departed 32 minutes late, but many reluctant passengers refused to reboard, opting to wait for the next service. Suburban operations on the Tambaram-Chennai Beach route were disrupted for approximately 45 minutes, causing delays during evening peak hours.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

Passengers recounted scenes of panic. "People were screaming and jumping out. It felt like a disaster," said one eyewitness. Railway staff later guided evacuated travelers back to Chromepet station via the tracks, from where they continued their journeys on subsequent trains.