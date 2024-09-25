Fire-fighting pipeline collapse damages vehicles in Perambur theatre parking lot

CHENNAI: Several vehicles at the parking lot of a theatre in Perambur were damaged after the pipeline carrying water for fire-fighting burst, on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the pipeline, situated at the ground level, suddenly detached and crashed on the vehicles.

Six cars and an auto-rickshaw were damaged in the incident, said the report, adding that the theatre management has assured the vehicle owners that repairs would be done promptly.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to ensure that such incidents don't recur.