Fire breaks out at Perungudi garbage dump yard in Chennai
It is likely that the fire began from buried plastic waste and the summer heat, causing extensive smoke and impacting surrounding areas.
CHENNAI: A major fire erupted at the Perungudi garbage dump yard in Chennai on Thursday night.
According to a Thanthi TV report, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and have been working to bring the blaze under control.
