    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Fire breaks out at Perungudi garbage dump yard in Chennai
    Fire breakout at Perungudi garbage dump yard in Chennai (Photo: Justin George) 

    CHENNAI: A major fire erupted at the Perungudi garbage dump yard in Chennai on Thursday night.

    It is likely that the fire began from buried plastic waste and the summer heat, causing extensive smoke and impacting surrounding areas.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and have been working to bring the blaze under control.

    Online Desk

