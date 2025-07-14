Fire breaks out at financial institution in Ramapuram, no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out early Monday morning at a private financial institution located on first floor of a building on Kamaraj Salai in Ramapuram.

According to Daily Thanthi, the fire was caused by an electrical leak in a refrigerator around 5.30 am.

Firefighters from Virugambakkam station arrived and managed to extinguish the fire before it could cause any damage.

No casualties or property loss is reported.

Further details awaited.