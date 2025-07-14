Begin typing your search...

    14 July 2025
    Fire breaks out at financial institution in Ramapuram, no casualties reported
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out early Monday morning at a private financial institution located on first floor of a building on Kamaraj Salai in Ramapuram.

    According to Daily Thanthi, the fire was caused by an electrical leak in a refrigerator around 5.30 am.

    Firefighters from Virugambakkam station arrived and managed to extinguish the fire before it could cause any damage.

    No casualties or property loss is reported.

    Further details awaited.

