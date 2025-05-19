Fire breaks out at Chennai Airport metro station bar; No disruption to train services

CHENNAI: A private bar which was functioning inside the city Airport Metro station caught fire on Monday.

Located on the ground floor of the station, the shop caught fire due to an electrical short circuit, and thick smoke surrounded the premises.

Soon, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services from Tambaram rushed to the spot, controlled the smoke and brought the situation under control within a few minutes.

The police said there was a fault with the wiring, which was rectified shortly. Despite the incident, the Metro Rail service was not affected. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.