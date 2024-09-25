Fire at godown on Vandalur-Kelambakkam main road

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a godown on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam main road in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the plastic items in the godown caught fire and started burning. Thick black smoke engulfed the godown, causing passersby who inhaled it to suffer from suffocation.

Upon information, the Siruseri fire force and Thalambur police rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, the report added.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The godown belongs to Johnson from Thoothukudi district and stores old plastic and iron waste.