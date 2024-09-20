FIR against CMDA contractor for manual scavenging

CHENNAI: A contractor of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), who engaged a contract staff to enter a sewage chamber in Koyambedu wholesale market complex and manually clear clogs, was booked by the Greater Chennai City Police.

The incident happened on Wednesday. As soon as the matter came to the knowledge of the authorities, an internal inquiry was conducted by the Chief Administrative Officer of Koyambedu Market Management Committee.

After inquiries, it was found that the contractor, CVT Enterprises, which was engaged for the operation and maintenance of the sewer network, including the pumping station at Koyambedu market complex, was responsible for the act.

Apart from imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor, the authorities also filed a complaint at Koyambedu police station after which an FIR was registered.

Further investigations are on.