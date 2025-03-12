Finding rhythm in the symphony called life

CHENNAI: Be it the corridors of science or the rhythmic stages of Bharatanatyam, Dr Jayadev Raju harmoniously blends logic and creativity. Born in Hyderabad and raised in Chennai’s culturally rich neighbourhood of Adyar, his journey is as much about his scientific contributions to food chemical safety in Canada as a toxicologist, as it is about his unvarying dedication to Bharatanatyam that has been his lifelong companion.

The hallowed halls of the Narada Gana Sabha recently witnessed Dr Jayadev perform a culmination of the 50 years of constant tapping of his feet with Bharatanatyam. It was an ode to Narthaki Nataraj- his present guru, also a childhood friend.

“I've seen her when she was in a different state of herself. Not knowing where she would go at that point of life and now where she is. I'm very grateful for the kind of pedagogy she's involved in,” Dr Jayadev says.

He beautifully showcased the intrinsic works of gurus Dr Kalarani Ramachandran, and Induvadana- daughter of late Adyar K Lakshman. He honoured the former by doing a tillana based on the dancer, and her father's teachings. “She's younger than me. Being mentored by her and living behind their house those days in the 70s and keeping those connections, it was quite something.”

Inspiring neighbourhood- 1970s Adyar

Dr Jayadev’s tale begins in Adyar, a suburb that has long been a melting pot of art, culture, and intellectualism. Moving to Adyar at the age of two, he grew up in an environment steeped in creativity. His first guru, the legendary Padma Subramaniam, introduced him to Bharatanatyam when he was just five. “I had no clue who she was at the time. But she instilled the art form into my feet, body, and mind.”

Adyar in the 1970s was a hub of artistic activity. Dr Jayadev’s childhood was punctuated by interactions with luminaries like Yamini Krishnamurthy, Rukmini Devi Arundale, and LV Prasad. “It was an inspiring neighbourhood,” he says. “I was exposed to a world where art was not just a performance but a way of life.”

Only boy in the room

In an era when Bharatanatyam was predominantly a female-dominated art form, Dr Jayadev stood out as the only boy in his class. “Padma never treated me differently. She corrected me with the same rigour and celebrated my successes with the same joy as she did with the others.”

This early exposure to Bharatanatyam was not just about learning the steps; it was a holistic education. “She taught us Sanskrit, scriptures, and spirituality,” he says. “It was a complete foundation for any Bharatanatyam dancer.”

Bharatanatyam goes global

Despite living abroad for over two decades, Dr Jayadev has never stopped dancing. “I dance every day,” he says. “Whether it’s at home or on stage, Bharatanatyam is a part of my being.”

In Canada, Bharatanatyam thrives within the Indian diaspora, but he acknowledges the challenges of bringing the art form to a wider audience. “Bharatanatyam is not a lampshade; it’s something you have to savour,” he explains. “The diaspora needs to patronize and support the art form for it to gain mainstream recognition.”

He highlights the efforts of pioneers like Lata Pada and Jai Govinda, who have established schools and structured systems to nurture Bharatanatyam in Canada. “We need more funding and corporate support,” he emphasises. “Dancers shouldn’t have to struggle to make ends meet.”

Spiritual essence of Bharatanatyam

Dr Jayadev envisions a future where Bharatanatyam is integrated into temple rituals, much like it was in the past. “Why have top dancers not performed in temple precincts as part of a ritual?” he asks. “It would bring back the spiritual essence of the art form.”

He also calls for greater corporate and governmental support for the arts. “Culture plays a crucial role in society,” he says. “We need to invest in it, not just for the sake of tradition but for the enrichment of our collective soul.”