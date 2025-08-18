Finding home in Chennai: Patricia Thery Hart’s love for the city

CHENNAI: As the city gears up for Madras Week celebrations, DT Next connects with a few expats who have made Chennai their home to discover what the city means to them. In the first part of this series, Patricia Thery-Hart, Director of the Alliance Française of Madras, shares her insights on the city and much more

What was your first impression of Chennai when you arrived here?

I loved the vibrant colours of Madras: the mix of reds, blues, yellows, and greens, the way the light plays on the colonial buildings, the old Art Deco houses, and the neem and banyan trees.

What aspects of the city have grown on you over time?

My daily auto rides, the smell of incense in the early morning with local rituals and powerful goddesses, chai from street food stalls or filter coffee from corner shops, and goli soda have all become part of my everyday routine.

Sunsets from my terrace and the never-ending, multisensory immersion of daily life in Chennai make the experience truly unforgettable.

Do you see any similarities between Chennai and cities in France in terms of heritage or community spirit?

Chennai and many French cities share a strong pride in their roots, language, traditions, food, and culture. Both regions are known for their architectural heritage and long-standing traditions of craftsmanship and artisanal skills. Their rich literary legacies include poetry and prose exploring themes of love, war, nature, and the human experience; Tamil classics like the Tiruppavai have been translated into French, just as Le Petit Prince has been translated into Tamil. They also share a forward-looking spirit, particularly in the adoption of green technologies and renewable energy

Patricia (second from right) with a few artists during an event at AF Madras









What does the name ‘Madras’ evoke for you personally, beyond being just the city you live in?

Madras brings to mind the classic checked cotton fabric, but more personally, it now represents home

Is there a particular Chennai neighbourhood or spot you enjoy visiting during your free time?

Walking through the streets of Mylapore, admiring the stunning Art Deco buildings, or wandering around Parry’s Corner, uncovering hidden gems and local treasures at every turn are some of the simple joys I’ve come to love.

How do you engage with the local community outside your official role?

I engage with the local community regularly at AFM across a wide range of topics, and I always try to participate in festivals and celebrations whenever I can make time. For instance, this year we are collaborating with the Sempozhil Festival and hosting their workshops to promote traditional art forms and music.

What are your favourite local festivals or celebrations in Chennai?

I attend most cultural festivals, but my favourites are the Marghazhi Music and Dance Festival; thanks to SNS, which lists thousands of artists performing all over the city. The Jazz Festival organised by Exodus is also a great addition to the city’s music scene.

The local celebrations I find most mesmerising are Ganesh Chaturthi, with its huge handcrafted idols of Ganesh parading through the streets; visiting friends’ homes for Golu, with rows of colourful dolls telling timeless stories; and Deepavali, which brings magic with all the lights and delicious sweets, especially, soan papdi, though I'm not fond of the loud crackers. I also love decorating with beautiful kolam designs and cooking for Pongal in the Atrium of AFM with our students, teachers and team.

The most impressive, however, is watching the decorated chariot of the Panguni Festival roll through Mylapore.

Are there any artists or cultural initiatives from Chennai that particularly impressed or inspired you?

So many! I’m always looking forward to March Dance by Basement21 and the Goethe-Institut, which bring contemporary dance performances, as well as the Short+Sweet festival by the Prakriti Foundation, supporting emerging talent. I also follow the programming of the Madras Literary Society, which welcomes intellectuals and organises community events. The Avtar Foundation for the Arts is one of the latest initiatives, bringing new emerging artists to the cultural scene, which is fantastic. I also enjoy the Madras Inherited walks to discover the city.

In your experience, how do people in Chennai respond to French culture?

As the director of AFM, my opinion might be a bit biased, but it seems that most people I meet either speak French or are familiar with French literature, writers, and movies, or have studied in France. Our students, schools, and visitors enjoy playing at our pétanque ground and participating in the many French celebrations we organise. They also take part in events connected to French-speaking cultures, like the Francophonie Festival or Digital November. There is a lot of excitement building around our upcoming café library, where they will be able to enjoy French pastries in a cosy environment.

What have you learned from Chennai’s artists or cultural institutions through collaborations?

Through my collaborations with Chennai’s artists and cultural institutions, I have gained a deep appreciation for their resilience and generosity. They need support and spaces to exhibit their art or showcase their creativity, whether through exhibitions or performances. They are eager to share their art with others and create a vibrant and inclusive community, which shows that art bridges all cultures.

What is one lesson you’ve learned from the people of Chennai?

The generosity of spirit, the willingness to open their homes and share their culture.

If a friend from France were visiting Chennai, what are three places or experiences you would insist they shouldn’t miss?

The Mylapore street markets, Parry’s Corner, the fish market and beach, Dakshinachitra, and the Cholamandal Artists’ Village.