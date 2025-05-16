Filmmaker’s son booked for road rage incident in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Two persons, including the son of Tamil film director Gowthaman, were arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting a grocery store owner after a road rage incident in Anna Nagar.

The incident occurred earlier this week when Shanmugam, a grocery shop owner from Anakaputhur, was travelling with his family in an autorickshaw.

As they alighted near Anna Nagar, a car allegedly struck their vehicle. According to Shanmugam’s complaint, the altercation escalated when Tamizhazhagan (24), son of filmmaker Gauthaman, and his friend Sarath (26), a resident of Aminjikarai, physically assaulted him at the spot.

Based on the complaint, Anna Nagar police registered a case under appropriate sections of the BNS. Both Tamizhazhagan and Sarath were arrested but later released on station bail.