Few EMU trains on Chennai Egmore–Villupuram section to be disrupted on March 22

CHENNAI: Train services on the Chennai Egmore–Villupuram section between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu railway stations will be affected on March 22, 2025, from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm as part of ongoing engineering works, a release said.

Consequently, the following EMU trains between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu will be partially cancelled tomorrow (Saturday):

1. Train No. 40533, Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu EMU local, departing from Chennai Beach at 12.28 pm.

2. Train No. 40535, Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu EMU local, departing from Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm.

Additionally, the following EMU trains between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil will be partially cancelled tomorrow:

1. Train No. 40540, Chengalpattu–Chennai Beach EMU local, departing from Chengalpattu at 1.45 pm.

2. Train No. 40542, Chengalpattu–Chennai Beach EMU local, departing from Chengalpattu at 2.20 pm.