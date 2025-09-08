Festive rush chokes Pondy Bazaar as multi-level car park remains defunct

CHENNAI: The ever-busy commercial hub of T Nagar is grappling with severe parking issues, especially with the festive season around the corner, as the multi-level car park (MLCP) in Pondy Bazaar has remained defunct for a significant period.

According to a report in The Times of India, for almost three months, the non-functional facility has forced shoppers to park their vehicles in adjoining residential streets, thereby choking entrances and obstructing walkways, leaving pedestrians with barely any space to navigate.

Locals said that at any given time, anywhere between 50 and 70 cars, along with several two-wheelers, are lined up on the roadsides of the commercial area, creating a permanent traffic nightmare.

The congestion has essentially defeated the purpose of the MLCP, a six-storey structure built at a cost of nearly Rs 40 crore that was inaugurated in March 2021. Designed specifically to ease congestion in the area, it was equipped to house 222 cars and 516 two-wheelers.

To attract users, the corporation set its parking rates significantly lower than roadside parking, charging only Rs 20 per hour for cars and Rs 5 for two-wheelers, compared to Rs 60 and Rs 15 at other locations. Despite this, the facility failed to gain traction due to poor promotion and maintenance.

Over the years, the condition of the building deteriorated, with two of its three lifts breaking down and their doors being removed. The parking lot was initially managed by Toorq Media Services until 2023, when their contract expired, after which the GCC handed over operations to a new firm, Vtronics. However, since the new company also did not carry out repairs, the court intervened and appointed an arbitrator to resolve the issue.

Residents noted that despite the parking facilities being affordable, they served no purpose for the public as they were not operational. They complained that the lack of parking facilities has forced motorists to park their vehicles randomly in front of residential buildings. Residential association members have requested the authorities to remove illegal parking in Pondy Bazaar and to find a permanent solution to the hawkers’ issue.

In response, traffic police said they are currently focusing on curbing drunk driving and accident cases in the area, in addition to removing illegally parked vehicles. The cops also warned the public that strict action would be taken if vehicles are haphazardly parked in 'no parking' zones.

Apart from this, civic authorities noted that they have already floated tenders for the multi-level parking, which is expected to be made functional soon