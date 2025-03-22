Festival special train announced between KSR Bengaluru and Chennai Central to clear extra passenger rush

CHENNAI: South Western Railway to operate a festival special train between KSR Bengaluru and Dr. MGR Chennai Central to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season

Train No. 07319 KSR Bengaluru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8:05 am on March 28 and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 2:40 pm on the same day.

Train No. 07320 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on March 28 at 3:40 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 10:50 pm on the same day.

The train will consist of 20 coaches, including, 1 AC 2-Tier Coach, 2 AC 3-Tier Coaches, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second-Class Coaches & 2 SLRD Coaches.

The train will halt at Yesvantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Ambur, Gudiyattam, Katpadi, Sholinghur, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur stations in both the directions.