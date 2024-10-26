Female cop's gun goes off on RBI premises in Chennai

CHENNAI: A gun went off unexpectedly at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) premises in Chennai, narrowly missing a female guard on duty.

According to a Thanthi TV alert, constable Darshini had loaded a gun when a warning alarm was heard. After confirming that no one was present in the vicinity, she attempted to retrieve the loaded bullet from the gun but it went off unexpectedly. However, no injuries were reported.

Senior police officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.