Feels like 48° Celsius: Chennai faces oppressive heat on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The forecast said 34° Celsius in Chennai on Wednesday. However, the actual temperature was 37° Celsius, which was not merely a difference of three degrees but a substantial change for those who were on the road during the sizzling noon hours.

For them, the heat was oppressive, which was confirmed by private weather stations that said it felt was much higher at 48° Celsius.

And it is unlikely to get any better.

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the maximum temperature in the city and surrounding areas is likely to be around 36° Celsius, while it is expected to be around 35-36° Celsius in the next 48 hours.

There still is reason for hope, as the weathermen said light to moderate rain is likely in some places in Chennai and its neighbourhood.

As per the temperature recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the hottest place in Tamil Nadu was Karur Paramathi, which reported 38° Celsius. The weather station there also reported five degrees Celsius above normal, the highest departure in the State.

The two weather stations in Chennai reported 34.1° Celsius (Nungambakkam) and 34.8° Celsius (Meenambakkam airport) during the same period, which was 0.6 and 0.8° Celsius above normal, respectively.