FedEx scam: Chennai Police join hands with actor Yogi Babu for awareness video

CHENNAI: In a step towards making a larger audience aware about cyber scams - especially courier scam, TRAI scam and Skype scam where public are threatened of arrests by Mumbai police or any law enforcement agency, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have tied up with Tamil film actor Yogi Babu, who released an awareness video.

“These scams often target senior citizens and retired employees by impersonating officials of the Police, CBI, or TRAI. Victims receive threatening calls claiming illegal parcels or money laundering charges and are intimidated into transferring money or sharing sensitive information,” an official statement said.

Scammers often use Skype or WhatsApp video calls, posing as police officers in uniform to trick victims into believing their claims.

No legitimate official would ever threaten arrest over these platforms or ask money to be transferred.

A Arun, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police has advised the public that if public receive such calls, they should immediately disconnect the call and contact nearest police station or dial 1930 for the cybercrime helpline.