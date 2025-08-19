FedEx, IIT-M launch SMART Centre for logistics research

CHENNAI: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the global express transportation company, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), has launched the FedEx SMART Centre (Supply Chain Modelling, Algorithms, Research and Technology Centre) on the institute’s campus here.

The Centre has been set up with a five-year grant of USD 5 million from FedEx. It will focus on developing technology-based solutions in logistics and supply chains, with an emphasis on efficiency, resilience, and environmental responsibility.

The inauguration was attended by Kami Viswanathan, President, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx; Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice-President, Marketing, Customer Experience and Air Network, MEISA, FedEx; V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras; and Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

Speaking at the event, Kami Viswanathan said the Centre would integrate academic expertise with industry knowledge to create future-ready supply chain solutions. Nitin Navneet Tatiwala said the initiative would focus on building AI-driven and data-based systems for businesses to adapt and scale.

The Centre has launched initiatives such as national student competitions through Shaastra, internships for selected candidates from over 1,500 applications, and collaborative research projects across multiple focus areas. It has also conducted more than 35 expert sessions and supported 17 new faculty research proposals.

According to IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, the collaboration would help address complex supply chain and human resource challenges. Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam said industry partnerships such as this played a key role in advancing research with social impact.

The Centre will pursue projects in areas including carbon-neutral operations, autonomous delivery, electric vehicle infrastructure, predictive analytics, and worker safety. It aims to serve as a national hub for logistics research and innovation.