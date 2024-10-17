Fearless cat thwarts cobra's attempt to enter Chennai home, protects family

CHENNAI: In a daring display of courage, a domestic cat named Leo thwarted a cobra's attempt to enter a residence at Nedunkundram, near Tambaram here on Thursday morning.

The six-foot-long cobra was spotted by Leo, who then alerted his owner, Belvil and his family by mewing loudly. The cat then engaged the cobra in a fierce face-off for over an hour, preventing it from entering the house.

In the meantime, after Belvil notified the forest department, snake catchers arrived at the scene and captured the cobra, and relocated it.



The forest officials and Nedunkundram residents praised Leo for being a loyal and brave guardian.

Hailing his pet, Belvil said, "This incident highlights the importance of pets in our lives. Leo's timely intervention saved us from potential harm."